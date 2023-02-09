Contact Us
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash

Morgan Gonzales
The driver was stuck in the car's wreckage.
The driver was stuck in the car's wreckage. Photo Credit: Hanson Fire Department

A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. 

Firefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Hanson Fire Department. A single car was involved in the incident, but it had sustained heavy damage and the driver was trapped inside the wreckage. 

Firefighters extricated the driver from the car and requested a Boston Medflight helicopter to remove the vehicle's only occupant from the scene. The driver was transported to a Boston hospital. 

