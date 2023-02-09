Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash

A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Hanson Fire Department. A single car was involved in the incident, but it had sustained heavy damage and the driver was trapped inside the wreckage.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the car and requested a Boston Medflight helicopter to remove the vehicle's only occupant from the scene. The driver was transported to a Boston hospital.

