Boston Bank Robber Who Threatened To Kill Teller, Customer Pleads Guilty: Feds

Josh Lanier
John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse,
Photo Credit: US Courts

A Boston man who pleaded guilty to robbing a TD Bank in Boston last year will find out his sentence in a few months. 

Coleman Nee, 42, admitted this week to handing a bank teller a note that said he would kill them and a customer if they didn't give him money, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. The teller complied but slipped a GPS tracker in with the cash. 

Nee only got to keep the money for about 20 minutes before police arrested him, the prosecutor said. 

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the bank robbery. A judge is scheduled to sentence him on March 9. 

