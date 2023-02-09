Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston Sparks Investigation: Police

An unknown body was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances.

Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The State Police Marine Unit recovered the body and brought it to shore near the Boston University Sailing Pavilion.

The incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

This situation is developing. Check back for updates as they are available.

