Bail Revoked: Dorchester Man Accused Of Strangling 2 Children Staying In Jail: DA

A 36-year-old man accused of attacking a 12 and 14-year-old girl at an apartment in Boston last week will await his day in court behind bars, a judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said.

Michael Fairweather is charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation from the alleged, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Fairweather, who was out on bail on an earlier assault case involving the two children, had his bond revoked, which means he will be held in police custody for 90 days, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call at a Talbot Avenue apartment in Dorchester after 8 p.m. on Friday. The 12-year-old girl told officers that Fairweather had choked her until the 14-year-old intervened. That's when they said he began to strangle and spit on her repeatedly, the prosecutor said. Officers said they saw physical evidence and marks on the children that matched their story.

This all allegedly happened in front of a 4-year-old girl.

Police did not say how Fairweather and the children are related.

SafeLink, the statewide hotline for victims of domestic violence, is staffed 24 hours a day and can be reached by calling 877-785-2020.

