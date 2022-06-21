Contact Us
At Least 45 Displaced By 3-Alarm Fire At Revere High-Rise

The fire broke out at a high-rise building located at 370 Ocean Avenue in Revere
The fire broke out at a high-rise building located at 370 Ocean Avenue in Revere Photo Credit: Google Maps

At least 45 residents have been displaced following a 3-alarm fire at a Revere high rise, the Salvation Army of Massachusetts said on Twitter.

The fire broke out at 370 Ocean Ave in Revere shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to a Tweet from Metro Fire. 

Smoke was reportedly spewing from the building's ninth floor balcony and spread up the eleventh floor.

The fire was upgraded from two alarms to three within a few minutes as well. No injuries were initially reported and there was no word on what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

