Anthony Winiarski Found Guilty Of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in 2010 Boston: DA

A Boston jury found a 41-year-old man guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 8, of raping a teenage girl 12 years ago, authorities said.

Anthony Winiarski, of Boston, was convicted of two of three counts of aggravated rape of a child, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

The victim — who was 15 at the time of the alleged rape — told the court that she met Winiarski and his 20-year-old girlfriend in Cambridge in June 2010, where they spent the evening drinking. She said he sexually assaulted her after the three of them went to his Brighton home later that night.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden commended the victim for her courage in testifying, and he thanked Boston detectives for their work in the case.

“To secure a conviction in the face of an extensive passage of time and a lack of physical evidence is proof of the care and hard work put into this case by the prosecutors and investigators involved," Hayden said. "We’re particularly grateful to the victim, and to the witnesses, for their strength and courage in coming forward with vital information."

A judge will sentence Winiarski on Nov. 17.

