Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Boston Woman Pulls Knife, Bites Dollar Tree Worker Who Tried To Stop Her From Stealing: DA
Police & Fire

Anthony Winiarski Found Guilty Of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in 2010 Boston: DA

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the work of police and prosecutors to secure a conviction even though the alleged assault happened 12 years ago.
Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the work of police and prosecutors to secure a conviction even though the alleged assault happened 12 years ago. Photo Credit: VBlock from Pixabay

A Boston jury found a 41-year-old man guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 8, of raping a teenage girl 12 years ago, authorities said. 

Anthony Winiarski, of Boston, was convicted of two of three counts of aggravated rape of a child, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. 

The victim — who was 15 at the time of the alleged rape — told the court that she met Winiarski and his 20-year-old girlfriend in Cambridge in June 2010, where they spent the evening drinking. She said he sexually assaulted her after the three of them went to his Brighton home later that night. 

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden commended the victim for her courage in testifying, and he thanked Boston detectives for their work in the case. 

“To secure a conviction in the face of an extensive passage of time and a lack of physical evidence is proof of the care and hard work put into this case by the prosecutors and investigators involved," Hayden said. "We’re particularly grateful to the victim, and to the witnesses, for their strength and courage in coming forward with vital information."

A judge will sentence Winiarski on Nov. 17. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.