Alabama Man, 62, Raped, Killed Mom Of 4-Week-Old At South Boston Hotel In 1980

An employee of Boston's Hotel Diplomat was making their morning rounds on March 19, 1980, when they made a discovery that took nearly two decades to unravel. However, that tangled mess started to detangle as police announced this week they've made a break in the case.

Wendy Dansereau, a 19-year-old mother with a 4-week-old daughter, was found in one of the rooms at the South End hotel after she was raped and strangled, reports said. Detectives scoured the scene, but there were few leads. Luckily, they collected items that had the killer's DNA.

Nearly 40 years later, cold case officers ran a sample of that genetic material through the FBI's CODIS system and got a match, MassLive said in 2019. The DNA belonged to Steven Fisk, a man serving a life sentence in an Alabama prison for an eerily similar crime, AL.com said.

A court convicted him in 1982 for the rape and murder of a 20-year-old that was found in a ditch off of I-95 in Tuscaloosa County. Prosecutors said Fisk lured her to a hotel room, sexually assaulted her, and caved in the back of her skull, the newspaper said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office indicted Fisk for the rape and murder in 2019, but getting him to Massachusetts to stand trial has been a slow process since he is already incarcerated. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Boston police said they arrested Fisk on the outstanding charges which will start the extradition process. It's unclear when he will return to the Bay State.

“We have not forgotten Wendy Dansereau, and we haven’t forgotten the hundreds of victims whose murders remain unsolved or the families who are still waiting and praying for answers and accountability,” then Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in 2019, per MassLive.

The DA's office has yet to announced an arraignment date, the outlet continues.

