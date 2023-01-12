41-Year-Old Boston Women Missing For Over Two Weeks

The Boston community is being called on to help find a local woman who has gone missing, according to officials.

41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas, of East Boston, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26 near Bennington Street. She is described as a hispanic female, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rojas's whereabouts are asked to contact 911 or call Boston detectives at (617) 343-4328. To stay anonymous, call 1-800 (494) -TIPS or text the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.