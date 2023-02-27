37 Dirt Bikes, Mopeds Seized in Months-Long Boston Investigation: Police

A slew of fentanyl, firearms, dirt bikes, and mopeds was seized and a quartet of Bostonians arrested due to a long-term investigation into illegal drag racing, officials say.

Police executed multiple search warrants in the area of 44 Lochdale Street, Roslindale around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, according to the Boston Police Department. The search warrants were obtained through an investigation into groups of people involved in illegal drag racing events which involved large crowds, excessively loud music, public drinking, and reckless driving.

The warrants turned up multiple firearms, more than 36 grams of Fentanyl, and 37 dirt bikes and mopeds, which were all seized.

After the seizure of all illegal objects, police began to pursue arrest warrants for the involved suspects.

In the week following the seizure, police arrested 26-year-old Angel Javier Mejia Lara, 31-year-old Wallis Baez Pimentel, 20-year-old Ramon Antonio Villar Peguero, and 35-year-old Melfi Octavio Rosa Hiraldo.

Lara, of Roxbury, was charged with:

Five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

Three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm

Registering of bets

Money laundering

Two counts of trafficking of class A fentanyl

Five counts of distribution of class A fentanyl

Receiving a stolen license plate

Three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle

Operating an illegal repair shop

Conspiracy

Pimentel, of Roxbury, was charged with:

Registering of bets,

Use of telephone for gaming and betting purposes

Conspiracy

Peguero, of Roxbury, was charged with:

Trafficking of class A fentanyl,

Five counts of distribution of class A fentanyl

Drag racing

Hiraldo was charged with three counts of distribution of class A fentanyl.

The seized firearms included the following weapons:

Glock 19

Masterpiece Arms Subgun

Archangel AR 15

Rockland Island Revolver Model 206,

Glock 26

SCCY 9mm

Police also seized three extended magazines and a silencer.

Pimentel, Pimentel, and Peguero are all expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Hiraldo is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

