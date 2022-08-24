Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

32-Year-Old Chelsea Woman To Blame For Fatal East Boston Hit-And-Run: DA

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Alan Martel was walking to his job on May 12 when police say Gabriella Mendez ran him over and sped away. Authorities said they will charge her with his death on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Alan Martel was walking to his job on May 12 when police say Gabriella Mendez ran him over and sped away. Authorities said they will charge her with his death on Thursday, Aug. 25. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/ Boston Police Facebook

Prosecutors said they will indict a 32-year-old Chelsea woman in the death of a 58-year-old pedestrian in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year in East Boston. 

Gabriella Mendez will be charged on Thursday, Aug. 25, with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death, and other offenses, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. 

Police said Mendez drove over Alan Martel on Bennington Street on May 12 and sped away without helping. Martel died on May 26 from his injuries, authorities said. 

Police released a surveilance video that they say shows the SUV as it struck Martel, NBC Boston reported before authorities had identified who was behind the wheel. Martel was walking to his job as a livery cab driver, that report said. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.