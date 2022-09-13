3-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Allston Restaurant (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Boston restaurant, Boston Fire said on Twitter.

The fire was reported at 184 Brighton Avenue, which is the address for Thai Place in Allston, just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, unconfirmed reports said. The fire was reportedly spreading to adjacent buildings as well.

Crews had to chase the fire through several buildings to contain the flames, Boston Fire added. A majority of the fire was contained within the hour, Adam Gaffin said on Twitter.

No word yet on any injuries or what started the fire. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

