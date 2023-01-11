2nd Suspect Wanted In Eck's Daughter's Child Endangerment Case: Police

The daughter of hall-of-fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in a tent and misled police about the location of her newborn had help in her crime, officials say.

Police have an arrest warrant out for 45-year-old George Theberge, of Manchester New Hampshire, who was with 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of Manchester, according to the Manchester State Police.

Police went to Eckersley's location on Monday, Dec. 26 around 12:40 a.m. after receiving a report of an infant born in the woods, but the new mother misled police about the newborn's location, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The infant was left in temperatures around 15 F for over an hour until police found the baby.

The mother was arrested on charges of felony assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and was released after posting $3,000 bail, according to Boston 10.

The second suspect in the case, Theberge, is charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police request that anyone with information about Theberge's location call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

