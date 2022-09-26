2 Hospitalized, Gallons Leaked After Van Collides With Gas Truck In Hyde Park

Two people are in the hospital after a van collided with a gasoline truck in Boston, sending gallons of fuel onto the street, authorities said.

The incident happened when the van hit the truck at 1171 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Boston Fire said in Twitter.

Home surveillance footage obtained by Boston25's Julianne Lima captures the moment the van rammed into the truck. The van's driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The truck was carrying 11,500 gallons of gasoline to a business and some 50-60 gallons spilled onto the road, Boston Fire said. Crews were putting down absorbents and covering sewer drains to contain the spill.

Hazmat crews were on the scene as well and drivers were being told to avoid the area as a result. No exact word on the victims' condition.

