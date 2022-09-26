Contact Us
2 Hospitalized, Gallons Leaked After Van Collides With Gas Truck In Hyde Park

David Cifarelli
The damaged van being carried away from the scene of the crash
The damaged van being carried away from the scene of the crash Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department on Twitter
Crews responding to the crash in Hyde Park
Crews responding to the crash in Hyde Park Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department on Twitter
Some 50-60 gallons of gasoline leaked out from the truck
Some 50-60 gallons of gasoline leaked out from the truck Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department on Twitter

Two people are in the hospital after a van collided with a gasoline truck in Boston, sending gallons of fuel onto the street, authorities said.

The incident happened when the van hit the truck at 1171 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Boston Fire said in Twitter

Home surveillance footage obtained by Boston25's Julianne Lima captures the moment the van rammed into the truck. The van's driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The truck was carrying 11,500 gallons of gasoline to a business and some 50-60 gallons spilled onto the road, Boston Fire said. Crews were putting down absorbents and covering sewer drains to contain the spill.

Hazmat crews were on the scene as well and drivers were being told to avoid the area as a result. No exact word on the victims' condition. 

