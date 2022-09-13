Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
17-Year-Old Boy Surrenders After Stabbing Student At Dorchester High School

David Cifarelli
Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester
Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with stabbing a student at a Boston high school earlier this week, authorities said.

The teenager was arrested for the stabbing that happened at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester around 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, Boston Police said. 

Responding officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to his shoulder, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. 

The suspect fled school grounds after the stabbing only to turn himself into police a few hours later. He is expected to appear in court on one charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. 

