15-Year-Old Basketball Player Missing, Boston Police Ask For Public's Help

Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenager who went missing after playing basketball in Boston earlier this week.

Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, 15, of Roxbury, was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Community Academy of Science and Health on Charles Street in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Monteiro is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, waist-length puffy coat, a black hoodie with a graphic on the front, and Christmas-themed red pajama pants.

Police ask anyone with information about Monteiro's location to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

