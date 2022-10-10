14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Columbus Day Shooting In Roxbury: Police

A 14-year-old boy has died following a daylight shooting on Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day in Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting at 2990 Washington Street in Roxbury around 12:18 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second teenager was also injured during the shooting and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We have too many guns on our streets. This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, Boston25 reports. “It’s concerning. I can tell you that when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response, I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings. There seem to be more and more of them.”

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

