1 Injured In Afternoon Roslindale Stabbing, Suspect Apprehended: Police

David Cifarelli
Read More Stories
The outside of the Boston Police Department's headquarters
The outside of the Boston Police Department's headquarters Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person is injured and another in police custody following an afternoon stabbing in Boston, authorities said. 

Police responded for a reported stabbing in the area of 9 Marion Street in Roslindale around 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers Kenneth Edwards walking down the street with apparent blood stains on his clothing. Officers later located an adult male on the same street suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and Edwards was taken into custody as the alleged suspect, police said. He is expected to be arraigned on one charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on Thursday, police added. 

