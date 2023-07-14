Not Just Ice Cream: New Brighton Eatery Is 'So Much More'

A business that started in Los Angelos, California is now making its way to Massachusetts, thanks to Louis Elveus, who is planning to open a location of Day and Night Cereal Bar in Brighton in mid-to-late August.

Day and Night offers diners an unusual blend of treats, mixing up traditional and unusual breakfast cereals into delicious shakes and desserts.

"It's a mix of cereal, ice cream, and toppings," said Elveus. "There are set menu items and there's also the possibility to mix and match."

The curated menu items include options like "Unicorn Breath," which includes fruity lucky charms, fruity pebbles, whipped cream, and strawberry drizzle, and "Liquid Gold," which is made with peanut butter crunch, honey clover lucky charms, cookie butter, and banana.

Later on, the location may begin to offer cereal-infused waffles and coffees.

Elveus came across the business while in California, and decided he wanted to bring a franchise location to his hometown area.

“I want it to be a landmark in the city," he said.

The eatery, located at 6 Tremont Street in Oak Square in Brighton, will have a modern vibe, with settings to take pictures for Instagram or make Tik Tok videos.

