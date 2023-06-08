North Andover Gets Treated To New Location Of 'Best Cookies In Massachusetts'

A true Boston business with a name to prove it, Cookie Monstah Bake Shop is bringing its signature cookies and giant ice cream sandwiches to North Andover via a new brick-and-mortar bake shop that opened on Tuesday, June 6, according to Cookie Monstah's Facebook page.

Created by Missy Gale, a Boston University graduate, mother of four and self-described "lifelong foodie," Cookie Monstah serves up a variety of fresh-baked cookie flavors, as well as cookie ice cream sandwiches and "Cookie Quakes," a made-to-order drink that consists of blended ice cream and cookie.

The business has six Massachusetts locations, including its newest spot at 111 Turnpike Street in North Andover, a production facility in Danvers, and several food trucks.

Reviewers consistently praise the various locations for quality, value, and the sheer size of their treats.

"Their ice cream cookie sandwiches are incredible," said one five-star Yelp review. "You start by choosing two cookies (can be two different ones) and then the flavor of ice cream. They put them together into a mouthwatering bite. Well, more than a bite. Cause these guys are HUGE. I usually have to squash mine down a bit so I can even bite into it."

The ice cream sandwiches and Cookie Quakes are a regular source of praise, but the bake shop's classic cookies are what sets the bake shop apart.

"Best cookies in Massachusetts," one passionate Yelp reviewer wrote. "I've tried Insomnia and Crumbl and Cookie Monstah ranks the highest. The chocolate chip is full of chunky bits. I love the red velvet and sugar cookie. You can't go wrong here."

Cookie Monstah offers pickup and delivery options, as well as vegan and gluten-sensitive options, so there's something for everyone.

