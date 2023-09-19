Non-Verbal Autistic Boy, 11, Missing After Leaving Chelsea Home: Police

Susant Thapa went missing from his home on Washington Street, Massachusetts State Police said. He was wearing a navy blue shirt with white letters and blue Adidas pants.

He was last seen near a T stop at Garfield and Sagamore Avenues at 3:40 p.m.

Of particular concern, Susant is attracted to pools. Anyone in the area who owns one is asked to check their pool to make sure he does not have access to it.

Police ask anyone who sees the child to call 911 immediately.

