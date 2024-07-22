No Bail For Teen Accused Of Fatal Stabbing During Chelsea Street Brawl: DA

Joksin Briones-Blandon, of Malden, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 44-year-old Santos Cartegena on Saturday, July 20, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Police were called to the Highland and Grove Street intersection around 10 p.m. to reports of several men fighting.

Cartegena, who suffered multiple stab wounds in the brawl, took himself to the Whidden Hospital. He was later rushed to Beth Israel Hospital for surgery. Doctors pronounced him dead on Sunday, the prosecutor said.

Surveillance video of the fight shows three men trading blows. After they separated, Briones-Blandon grabbed a kitchen knife from a backpack, re-engaged the fight, and stabbed Cartegena in the back, the prosecutor said.

Police arrested Briones-Blandon at the scene after he returned to pick up a red motorcycle.

He will return to court on Aug. 20.

Chelsea police are investigating the stabbing.

