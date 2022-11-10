Worcester Couple Lends A Hand — And An Arm — To Cambridge Restaurant In Search Of Bones

A Worcester couple came through this week to help a Harvard Square tiki bar rebuild its massive skeleton after someone stole a piece of the Halloween decoration outside the restaurant last week.

Wusong Road thanked the couple on Instagram after the duo dropped off a spare arm they had lying around that fit the restaurant's skeleton.

Maria Bennes and her husband purchased the same 12-feet-tall skeleton as the one at Wusong Road two years ago, NBC Boston reported, but a wind storm destroyed theirs, so Bennes decided to donate the arm to the restaurant.

"We just thought it was a nice way to let it live on," Bennes told the news station. "Is that an oxymoron because it's a skeleton?"

But the Bennes didn't just replace the missing arm. They also brought more pieces from their broken skeleton to Wusong Road in case the owners need to make more repairs to their Halloween decoration.

The restaurant gave them a $100 gift card, which was the bounty the owners had put up to help them catch the people who stole the skeleton's arm last week.

The bone bandits remain at large.

