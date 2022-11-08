Contact Us
Winning Numbers For Historic $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawn

David Cifarelli
Video Credit: Powerball39

The winning numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have been drawn, lottery officials report.

The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The drawing was held just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 after a delay from one participating lottery needing more time to process its sales and play data. 

This is the world's largest lottery prize ever, lottery officials said. No winner has been announced yet. 

