VP Harris' Visit To Boston Causes Major Traffic Jam On I-93

Josh Lanier
Traffic ground to a halt along Interstate 93 near Dorchester Thursday around noon for the vice president's visit.
Traffic ground to a halt along Interstate 93 near Dorchester Thursday around noon for the vice president's visit. Photo Credit: NBC Boston Traffic Map

If you were stuck sitting in your hot car on Interstate 93 Thursday morning, Aug. 4, you can thank Vice President Kamala Harris. Massachusetts State Police halted traffic on the busy highway just before noon after Air Force 2 landed at Boston Logan International Airport for her first visit to Massachusetts as VP, reports said

Cue the 'I did this' memes.

Troopers stopped traffic for nearly 30 minutes, reports said, so the roads would be clear for Harris' motorcade, but she didn't get off the plane right away. Aerial photos show the traffic jam as traffic snaked through the city. Just after troopers got traffic flowing again, Harris deplaned, which caused further driver delays. 

Several of them took to Twitter to complain about Harris' visit. 

According to WCVB, Harris will take part in a discussion on women's reproductive rights with state and local leaders at 1 p.m. at the IEBW Local 103 in Dorchester. Then it's off to Martha's Vineyard for a Democratic fundraising event. 

