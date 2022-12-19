Traffic Closed For Second Day After Car Rammed Into Roslindale Building

Traffic delays continued the day after a car rammed into a block of shops, causing so much destruction to the building that it nearly collapsed.

A car crashed into the block of shops on Sunday, Dec. 18. on Corinth Street in Roslindale, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.

A full evacuation was needed, and the Boston fire department used movement-detecting laser scanners were used to make sure every inhabitant in a nearly-collapsed building had escaped.

The building had been damaged to the point of partial collapse after the car rammed into it, according to the Boston Fire department. Engineers worked overnight to prevent a full collapse, NBC reported.

Traffic patterns are still impacted by the building's near-collapse, Boston police said on Monday that Corinth Street, where the building was located, remains closed to traffic. The public is advised to seek alternate routes.

The driver of the vehicle was transported away from the scene by Boston EMS, the Boston Fire department said.

Meanwhile, the local community is coming together to support the businesses impacted by the incident. Two of these businesses include Sebastian's Barber Shop and Threading for Beauty whose facades were completely destroyed due to the crash.

"We can be sure that the shop owners and their employees will be greatly affected by the sudden loss of their businesses, especially during this holiday season," Chris Lang wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

While he was no direct connection to the businesses, Lang said he wants to support his fellow "Rozzidents" during their time of need. All funds collected through the GoFundMe will go to the business owners and workers so they can stay afloat. People can donate by clicking here.

