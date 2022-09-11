Contact Us
Sparks On The Green Line Suspend Service From Kenmore To Government Center

David Cifarelli
Green Line riders hop off their train after it starts smoking at Park Street
Green Line riders hop off their train after it starts smoking at Park Street Photo Credit: @TomerGoldstein on Twitter

Green Line riders were sent running after their train started smoking in downtown Boston on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11.

WBUR's Walter Wuthmann said he saw sparks coming from the B Line train while it pulled into Park Street just before 3 p.m. Videos posted to social media showed people running from the train and Boston Fire responding to the scene.  

The incident caused travel delays of up to 20 minutes and shuttle buses were eventually brought in to replace service from Kenmore to Government Center as a result. The MBTA later labelled the issue as a "wire problem." 

No other information was initially released. 

