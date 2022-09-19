Orange Line Service Back On Track After Month-Long Shutdown

A new and improved Orange Line greeted passengers on Monday, Sept. 19 for the first time after an unprecedented 30-day shutdown.

The shutdown was called to restore aging infrastructure, eliminate several slow zones, and address safety concerns identified by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the MBTA said.

“A tremendous amount of choreography, coordination, and hard work has been accomplished during these 30 days, including over a dozen projects to replace rail, track, signals, rail fasteners, and more that would have taken the T five years of nights and weekends to accomplish,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

While Poftak said there are several slow zones to help ease back into the Orange Line's service, passengers reported a pretty smooth ride for the T's first day back in business. New trains were also sprouting up throughout the entire line.

The MBTA was also giving away $5 Dunkin' Donuts gift cards at select stations to thank passengers for their patience during the shutdown.

