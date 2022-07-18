MSPCA Putting In The Hard Work For 4,000 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Research Lab

Authorities rescued 4,000 beagles from a Virginia breeding facility, Envigo, last week over reports of horrible living conditions.

The pups lived in cramped spaces with unsanitary conditions and many were mistreated and abused, reports said.

But thanks to the hard work of legislators and animal activists, these dogs have a new 'leash' on life. Now the hard work of finding them new healthy homes begins.

While this won't be an easy task, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are stepping up to do their part.

The groups are working with the Humane Society of America to find places to house some dogs in Massachusetts until they can be adopted.

So far, rescuers have brought 76 beagles to the Boston area, according to the MSPCA-Angell website, and another 50 should arrive within the next week, a press release said.

The groups have plans to take up to at least four trips to Virginia over the next to rescue more beagles and find them fur-ever homes.

“It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “We’re focusing on bringing the Beagles to Massachusetts, getting them any medical treatment they need, and finding them the loving homes they deserve.”

Some of the beagles will be up for adoption by July 25. To learn more about that process, visit neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt.

If you want to donate to help pay for their care, visit mspca.org/beagles.

