Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
News

Massachusetts' School Systems Reign Supreme According To WalletHub Study

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts' school systems were named the best in the country according the a recent study by WalletHub.
Massachusetts' school systems were named the best in the country according the a recent study by WalletHub. Photo Credit: steveriot1 on Pixabay

It appears that school systems in Massachusetts have passed why flying colors! 

The Commonwealth score the top spot on WalletHub's list of 2022's States with the Best & Worst School Systems

The list is generated by analyzing each state's academic performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials, the study reads.

All New England states appeared in the top 20 as well: Connecticut at number two, New Hampshire at seven, Vermont at 11, Maine at 12 and Rhode Island at 16. 

You read the full list here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.