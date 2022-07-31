Massachusetts' School Systems Reign Supreme According To WalletHub Study

It appears that school systems in Massachusetts have passed why flying colors!

The Commonwealth score the top spot on WalletHub's list of 2022's States with the Best & Worst School Systems.

The list is generated by analyzing each state's academic performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials, the study reads.

All New England states appeared in the top 20 as well: Connecticut at number two, New Hampshire at seven, Vermont at 11, Maine at 12 and Rhode Island at 16.

You read the full list here.

