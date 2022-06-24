Contact Us
Breaking News: Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe Vs. Wade, Ending 50 Years Of Federal Abortion Rights
News

Massachusetts Protects Abortion Rights In Response To Roe V. Wade Ruling

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Massachusetts has certain laws in place that protect people's right to reproductive services
Massachusetts has certain laws in place that protect people's right to reproductive services Photo Credit: File

In response to the US Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, Gov. Charlie Baker has signed an executive order protecting people's abortion rights in Massachusetts. 

“The Commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access,” Baker said in a release. “This executive order will further preserve that right and protect reproductive health care providers who serve out of state residents." 

The order will allow people from both in and out of state to receive reproductive health services as well as protect providers from losing their licenses, Baker said. 

In addition, Massachusetts will not assist in any instances in which criminal charges are filed against individuals who received, assisted with, or performed abortions in the state. 

