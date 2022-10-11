Man Who Kidnapped, Killed Boston's Jassy Correia Sentenced To Life In Prison

A Rhode Island man will spend the rest of his lift behind bars for kidnapping and killing a 23-year-old mother from Boston.

Louis Coleman, of Providence, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for the death of Jassy Correia, of Dorchester on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Corriera was reported missing after leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in downtown Boston in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 24, 2019. Shortly after 2 a.m., Correia got separated from her friends and tried to getting a ride home from an Uber driver who was outside the club.

Correia tried getting into the car, but the driver pushed her out because he was waiting for another group. Surveillance footage later captured Coleman approaching Correia, who offered her a ride back to her friend's apartment.

Correia was last seen getting into Coleman's red Nissan Altima in the area of Tremont and Herald Streets, Boston Police reported.

Coleman then headed to his Providence apartment. Surveillance footage from outside his apartment complex showed Coleman leaving his car and returning with a blanket around 4:15 a.m that same night.

Coleman was then seen carrying a body slung over his shoulder from the car to the building. He later brought the body towards his apartment. Days later, at 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 28, Coleman was seen struggling to lift a suitcase that he wheeled from his apartment to his car. He drove away later that morning.

That afternoon, Coleman was stopped on I-95 south near Wilmington, DE. Correia's body was found stuffed inside the same suitcase in his trunk, wrapped in a blanket and bound with duct tape in the fetal position.

Correia also had significant bruising, a bloodied face and was covered in baking soda. The medical examiner determined Correia died from strangulation and found evidence that she was sexually assaulted. Correia was the mother of an infant daughter.

"This crime was gut-wrenching and there is no question that today's sentence is just," FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said on Twitter. "Louis Coleman took Jassy Correia's life – a life full of promise, away from her."

Coleman was previously arrested and charged in March 2019 and was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2019, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports. He was found guilty on one count of kidnapping, resulting in death in June.

