JetBlue Announcement Could Mean Lower Ticket Prices From Boston To Paris

JetBlue fliers in Boston will soon be able to make a day trip to Paris thanks to the carrier's new plan to offer more direct transatlantic flights.

The lower-cost airline announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that it would start with flights out of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to Charles de Gaulle Airport in the summer of 2023 with flights out of Logan to begin soon after. Tickets will go on sale in the coming months, though the company didn't provide any specific dates.

“JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes – where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying,” said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes in a news release. “The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works. We can’t wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe’s most visited city.”

JetBlue began offering direct flights from Boston to London this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.