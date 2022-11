Green Line service was suspended on the B-line between Packard's Corner and Kenmore Square because of an accident near the BU Bridge, the MBTA said on Twitter.

The accident was reportedly between a train trolley and a car at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue, according to Sarah Scire on Twitter.

Passengers were being asked to use the 57 bus as an alternative. No other information was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.