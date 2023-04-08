Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Dog Walker Finds Man's Dead Body In Cohasset: Police
News

Cops Called Over 'Boba Fett' Cosplay At Back Bay MBTA Station

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Transit police were called to an MBTA station in Boston's Back Bay when someone called to report a man with a rifle. It was a cosplayer dressed as Boba Fett from the "Star Wars" franchise with a replica weapon.
Transit police were called to an MBTA station in Boston's Back Bay when someone called to report a man with a rifle. It was a cosplayer dressed as Boba Fett from the "Star Wars" franchise with a replica weapon. Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

With his spaceship apparently in the shop, Boba Fett, the ruthless Mandalorian bounty hunter from the "Star Wars" universe, caught a ride — and the attention of transit police — in Boston on Friday, April 7. 

Officers were called to the Back Bay MBTA station around 6 p.m. to reports of a man carrying a long rifle, transit police said in a tweet. Thankfully, it was just a well-executed cosplay that included the famed character's signature carbine rifle. 

Police spoke with the actor — and even snapped a few pics — before they deemed the area safe. 

The cosplayer was likely attending Anime Boston, which is being held at the Hynes Convention Center this weekend. 

Or perhaps it was a bit of viral marketing for the MBTA's new rail line from Jamaica Plains to Tattooine. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.