Climate Change Protestors Disrupt Morning Commute Throughout Boston Area

An organization pushing for climate change reform took to the streets of Boston Wednesday morning, Sept. 21 in an effort to make Massachusetts ban new fossil fuel infrastructure.

The organization, known as Extinction Rebellion, is a movement that strives to persuade governments to "act justly" on the climate emergency, according to their website.

Extinction Rebellion coordinates non-violent demonstrations around the world and appropriately chose to host their Boston demonstration during the city's notoriously congested morning commute. While the organization did apologize for increasing traffic delays, they made their intention clear in a Facebook post.

MassDOT warned commuters about the impending closures the night before on Twitter. After an initial meeting in Post Office Square in Downtown, the protests concentrated in the Seaport District. Protestors were also seen blocking lanes and lying on the ground on Summer Street.

Massachusetts State Police arrested five protestors during the demonstrations on the on the ramp from Leverett Circle to I-93 around 7 a.m., police said on Twitter. They are expected to be arraigned on trespassing charges in Boston Municipal Court, Boston25 reports.

Boston area commuters were being advised to expect travel delays and seek alternate routes, Boston Police said on Twitter. It is unclear exactly how long the protests lasted.

