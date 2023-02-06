Car Crashes Into Alewife Garage, Stopping Regular Service For A Week

A driver intentionally crashed into a 10,000 pound concrete barrier in the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, the barrier onto the station below, according to a MBTA press conference.

The car crashed into the 2,400 car parking garage on Saturday, Feb. 4, leading to an overnight cleanup of the debris and barrier, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Shuttle buses are providing alternate service for the rest of the week while the parking garage and the station remain closed.

A girl was injured in the incident, according to @LouisaMoller on Twitter.

"This could have been a horrific event," MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said in a press conference on Monday, Feb. 6.

The station's roof must be examined for structural integrity, the MBTA said. The garage is still closed and will only be opened after a pathway has been created between the garage and the busway.

MBTA police is working with the District Attorney's office to investigate the situation.

To find alternate trains and parking options, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.