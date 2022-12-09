Brighton-Based Hospital Given 'All-Flow' To Lift 3-Year Tap Water Restriction

Bacteria present in tap water at Franciscan Children's Hospital meant the hospital restricted the water's use for several years. Now, thanks to special filters, the hospital is once again free to use the water for drinking, the hospital recently announced.

The CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) cleared the water to be used for drinking and bathing after a bacteria was overly present in the the hospital's supply in 2019.

The bacteria, called Burkholderia cepacia, is usually not harmful to healthy people, but poses a special risk for certain groups of people, including those with cystic fibrosis, according to the CDC.

Thirty-six patients at Franciscan Children's were colonized with the bacteria, meaning that the bacteria was present but not making the patients sick. Only one of the 36 was significantly infected to warrant treatment and recovered well, the hospital said in a statement.

Water in the affected areas was immediately restricted out of "an abundance of caution," and the hospital, along with DPH and CDC, ensured that patients vulnerable to the bacteria were not transferred to the hospital, and that patients transferred out tested negative.

Franciscan Children's worked with the DPH and the CDC to extensively test its water, according to the hospital. Tests regularly came back negative until Nov. 22, when two isolated areas on the hospital's campus tested positive for the bacteria. The hospital has routinely tested the water on their campus since these occurrences.

