Boston Man Indicted For Bank Robbery

A Massachusetts man with a lengthy rap sheet is facing more time in prison after being busted for an alleged bank robbery in Cambridge, federal prosecutors announced.

Boston resident Jamaal Copeland, age 49, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to the robbery of a TD bank branch in the region.

Prosecutors said that Copeland was charged with one count of bank robbery and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date after being charged in a criminal complaint in May.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, April 27, Copeland entered the TD Bank branch on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge in the middle of the afternoon and allegedly handed the teller a demand note that stated, “Give up all Hundreds! AN 50's Robbery!”

During the robbery, prosecutors said that Copeland made off with $1,455 in cash and fled.

Following the robbery, investigators were able to lift a fingerprint from the note that led them to identify Copeland as a suspect.

Investigators noted that Copeland was released from state prison in December 2021 and has a criminal history including charges related to murder, kidnapping, drug and firearms offenses, armed robbery, and assault with intent to murder.

If convicted of the bank robbery charge, Copeland faces up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

No return court date has been announced.

