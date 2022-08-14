Boston Harbor Police Save Quincy Couple's Wedding After Groom Got Stranded

Groom in distress isn't a call Boston police normally get, but when one man found himself on the opposite side of Dorchester Bay from his bride-to-be, officers stepped up to make sure he'd walk down the aisle.

Patrick Mahoney of Quincy was supposed to be on Thompson Island around noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, for his wedding, but the ferry meant to take him there broke down. He made calls to find a boat — any boat — that could get him and several of his guests to the wedding but came up empty.

"Yeah, I was in a little bit of a panic," Patrick Mahoney told CBS Boston about the ferry. "They always arrive on time. If you miss it, you're going to ruin your wedding."

Boston Police Harbor Patrol heard about the stranded groom and stepped up. Officers Joseph Matthews and Stefani McGrath picked up Mahoney, his groomsmen, the photographer, the florist, and the DJ from the dock and got them to the wedding about 40 minutes late but right on time. The officers even stowed away the floral arrangements onboard.

Matthews and McGrath returned a few hours later to congratulate the newlyweds and take some photos with the happy couple.

"It feels good," officer Matthews told CBS Boston. "My wedding day was the best day of my life. Hopefully, this will give them something to remember, getting around on a police boat is kind of special for their big night."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.