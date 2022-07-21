Barking Mad Drunk Dorchester Man Kisses Child At Boston Street Fair: Police

A 54-year-old Dorchester man attacked a child at a street fair over the weekend and then got into a barking argument with a pair of dogs, authorities said.

Hung Tran faces multiple charges from the reported incidents during the inaugural Boston Little Saigon Night Market Saturday night, July 16, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and WHDH report.

Boston police officers kicked Tran out of the fair near Dorchester Avenue because he was intoxicated, the prosecutor's office said, but he returned about an hour later.

He followed a young child and parent along Park Street when he grabbed the kid, pulled them close, and kissed them. When the parent confronted him, Park flailed his arms and legs at them and left.

Several vendors witnessed the assault and called the police, the prosecutor said. When officers went to arrest Tran, they found him on his hands and knees barking at two dogs, the release said.

Officials charged Tran with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old and disturbing the peace, the Suffolk DA said.

He was being held on a $1,500 bond. The judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation, and he will be screened for alcohol twice a week.

