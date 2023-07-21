New Boston Bistro Caters To The Curious With 'Elevated' Cuisine

The Catered Affair, an award-winning hospitality company known for creating stunning experiences, is preparing to open a Folio, a new European-inspired restaurant, at 14A Beacon Street in Boston.

Folio, located at Boston Athenaeum, will offer made-to-order shareable plates, new and old-world wines, and craft cocktails.

Quote from Ken Barrett-Sweet, Vice President of Catering, The Catered Affair

“Modeled after European bistros, Folio provides gracious hospitality in unexpected ways," said Ken Barrett-Sweet, vice president of catering for the Catered Affair. "Guests enjoy craft cocktails, a distinct wine list, and made-to-order shareable plates."

The restaurant promises elevated cuisine, including one dish of thyme-roasted apricot and rocket with feta mousse and pistachio dukkah. It will also offer up a salad made with charred onion, chevre, peas, basil, and summer greens.

"Folio will quickly become a favorite gathering spot for the curious," said Barrett-Sweet.

Folio will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

