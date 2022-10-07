Boston Man Flew His Family To Connecticut For Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: Report

It's hard to be a Krispy Kreme lover in the land of Dunkin' Donuts. For one Boston man, it meant loading his family in a plane bound for Connecticut to score his favorite sweet treat.

A man only identified as Chase said he was stunned when he realized there were no Krispy Kreme stores in Boston, NBC reported. There are none in Massachusetts, Vermont, or New Hampshire.

The closest is in New London County, Connecticut, in Uncasville, a rural area known mostly for the Mohegan Sun casinos and resort hotel. That's more than a two-hour drive, but Chase wasn't about to give up that easily.

"So I said, ‘You know what? Let’s take a plane, fly to Connecticut, and let’s go get some donuts,’" he announced to his family, per NBC Boston.

The trip cost him $500, but Chase is OK with that. He told the news station he scored 51 doughnuts and squirreled some in his freezer for the next time he feels the Kreme's call.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.