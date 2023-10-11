'Nazis' Spray Painted On Sign Of Palestinians For Peace Group In Boston

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Massachusetts has asked police to make this case a priority as no one should face harassment for their faith or race.

“We urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this disturbing incident as a hate crime,” said CAIR-MA Executive Director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud in a news statement. “All Americans, whatever their faith or ethnicity, should be free from acts of intimidation and hate.”

The vandalism comes days after Hamas fighters stormed into Israel, killed dozens of people, and took several hostages. Much of the world has condemned Hamas for its brutality, and more than 1,000 people — including 11 Americans — have died so far in Israel's retaliatory strikes following Saturday's sneak attack, reports said.

No one has been arrested in the Boston vandalism case, and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters he is considering using a hate crime charge.

“This is a despicable act that goes beyond simple vandalism,” Hayden told the Boston Globe. “It is intended to harm and vilify members of our community, and we will explore all charging options — including civil rights violations — if and when an arrest is made.”

CAIR's national office warned its chapters across the country Tuesday to up their security protocols and take extra measures to protect themselves.

