'My Heart Is Shattered': Former New England Patriots Safety Malik Gant Dead At 25

Malik Gant, a former defensive back for the Patriots, was found dead on Thursday, May 25 in Miami, FL, MassLive reports. He was 25 years old.

"My heart is shattered," Gant's mother Sirraya Gant said in a Facebook post. "My faith in God will see me through this and I will trust in him with all my heart. I truly thank God for blessing me with a beautiful, talented and humble son."

An official cause of death was not revealed, according to MassLive.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.