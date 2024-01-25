Mohammed Chowdhury admitted to two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Chowdhury asked someone to help him find a hitman to murder his wife, but that person took his money and never followed through with the killing.

The person gave Chowdhury’s phone number to authorities, who then used an undercover agent posing as a contract killer to work with him on his request, prosecutors said.

Chowdhury met with agents posing as the hitman and their partners and talked about how to kill his wife and her new boyfriend from December 2022 to January 2023.

He claimed that his wife wouldn’t let him see his children and that he wanted the undercover agents to rob and beat his wife and her boyfriend so that he wouldn’t be caught as a suspect.

Chowdhury continued to ask how to get rid of the body and told them not to leave any evidence behind, prosecutors said.

He also gave the agents a photo of his and her boyfriend and told them where they lived and worked.

Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement:

“Mr. Chowdhury’s callousness and disregard for human life is shocking. Not only did he ignore the restraining order filed against him by his wife, he sought to have her and her boyfriend killed. This case is a stark reminder of the heinous nature of domestic violence and its potential to escalate into unthinkable acts. Violence, especially within the confines of domestic relationships, has no place here in Massachusetts, and we will use every available resource to ensure the safety of those at risk.”

The charges hold a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

