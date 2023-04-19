Missing Dorchester 11-Year-Old Not Seen For Days: Police

Rosa Perez, of Dorchester, was last seen on Monday, April 17, 2023 in the area of 27 Maxwell Street, say the Boston Police Department.

She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with curly brown hair. Perez was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, light blue ripped jeans, and a black wig.

Perez is known to spend time in the following areas: Washington Street, Ashmont Street, Codman Square Library, and the Codman Square area.

Police request that anyone with information about the child's location call 911 or call Boston detectives at (617) 343-4712.

