Missing Boston Woman Could Be In Danger, Police Ask For Help Finding Her

Helen Medina, of Jamaica Plain, was last seen in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 17, according to the Boston Police Department.

A woman who claims to be Medina’s sister said in a Facebook post that she was discharged from a hospital in Worcester for behavioral medicine. She doesn't have a phone, ID, or means of transportation.

Medina was further described as having short, curly blonde hair with dark roots. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115-125 pounds. Medina also has dimples and a scar on her left eyebrow and left hip.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike Sneakers, police said.

Police added that Medina has mental health issues and is considered at risk.

She is also a frequent visitor of the Copley Square area and has previously been seen around Brookline.

Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or E-13 Detectives at 617-343-5628.

