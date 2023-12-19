Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, was found with life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 6:30 a.m. near 186 Gove St., police said. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he died.

Arevalo was expecting a baby girl and was excited about becoming a father, his obituary said.

“He was a very intelligent man, as he studied both Spanish and English,” the obituary added. “He set off to become an American citizen and gained so much knowledge along the way.”

Arevalo also loved soccer, which his grandfather taught him.

“He was a beautiful soul who was loved and admired by everyone,” the obituary continued. “He would always brighten up the room with his presence.”

The GoFundMe, created by his mother, Marina Arevalo, has raised over $3,500 of its $20,000 goal.

A funeral service is set for Thursday, Dec. 21.

