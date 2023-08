The MBTA work truck crashed with a passenger vehicle at the 1900 block of Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to the MBTA Transit Police. No one involved was injured.

The crash caused the work truck to roll over on its side, blocking a lane of traffic, according to pictures.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Transit Police.

