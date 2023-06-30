MBTA Bus Driver Hospitalized After Run-In With 10 Juveniles, Police 'Will Not Tolerate'

Police are seeking to identify and charge the person responsible for an act of violence against an MBTA bus driver that occurred on Thursday, June 29, according to Transit Police.

Ten 'disorderly' juvenile males got on an MBTA bus at the Blue Hill Avenue at Woodhaven Street station around 11:50 p.m. that night.

One of the juveniles struck the bus operator in the. face with a closed fist, police say.

The ten boys all ran away after the punch.

The driver was transported to the hospital because of swelling and abrasion.

Transit Police are conducting a follow-up investigation to identify, locate, and appropriately charge the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact (617) 222-1050.

